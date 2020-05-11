Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Grows By 62.5%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

In other Riverview Financial news, COO Ginger G. Kunkel bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Also, CEO Brett D. Fulk bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,001 shares of company stock worth $80,086. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412. Riverview Financial has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.