Short Interest in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rises By 83.4%

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Rocky Brands stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,756. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 212,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

