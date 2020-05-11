Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Decreases By 44.1%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.57. 821,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.