Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Rises By 581.3%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, an increase of 581.3% from the April 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,521,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SCWorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get SCWorx alerts:

WORX stock remained flat at $$5.76 during trading on Monday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.