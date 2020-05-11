Short Interest in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Increases By 51.9%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SEAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. UBS Group AG raised its position in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 168,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,198. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

