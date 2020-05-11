Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Increases By 71.7%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Seneca Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

