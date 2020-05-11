Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Rises By 54.8%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SGMA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

