Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declines By 53.0%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the April 15th total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stantec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stantec by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 114,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

