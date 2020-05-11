Short Interest in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Increases By 45.0%

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

TSU traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 893,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

