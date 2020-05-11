Short Interest in TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 90.0%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 1,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.24. TSR has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

