Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Decreases By 34.0%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 437,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 164,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

