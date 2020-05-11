Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Expands By 85.4%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the April 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.31. 5,978,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

