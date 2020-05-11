Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declines By 47.8%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. 6,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Virco Mfg. news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.