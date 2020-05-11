Short Interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Increases By 76.5%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

