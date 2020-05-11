Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.36 ($128.32).

Get Siemens alerts:

SIE opened at €87.64 ($101.91) on Monday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €77.99 and a 200-day moving average of €101.29.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.