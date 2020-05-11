Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Short Interest Update

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the April 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGLB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 279,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Sigma Labs has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

