Single Collateral DAI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,105.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $95,105.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00012234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.03720288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031504 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 10,148,264 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

