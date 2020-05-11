SingularDTV Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $546,726.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Binance, Liqui, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

