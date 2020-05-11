SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $39,915,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

