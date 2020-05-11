Skycoin (SKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $218,034.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $218,034.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004876 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Binance, Iquant and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.