Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,782.17 ($23.44).

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,658 ($21.81) to GBX 1,633 ($21.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SN opened at GBX 1,613.50 ($21.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.87. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £85,440 ($112,391.48).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.