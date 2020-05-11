Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,373.75 ($18.07).

SMIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,935 ($25.45) to GBX 1,375 ($18.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,502.35 ($16,446.13).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,509.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

