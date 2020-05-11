SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Down 35.0% in April

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTX. ValuEngine cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SMTX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 220,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. SMTC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.44.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SMTC in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

