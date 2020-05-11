Snovian.Space (SNOV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $626,152.82 and approximately $86.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.03 or 0.03686602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031695 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 374,634,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,928,798 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

