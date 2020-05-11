SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $365,025.61 and approximately $88,423.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004560 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,797,100 coins and its circulating supply is 24,720,008 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

