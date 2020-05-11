Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $32,940.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00353397 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009438 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.