Social Send Reaches Market Cap of $140,341.28 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market capitalization of $140,341.28 and approximately $78.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016856 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002932 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000916 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

