Sogou (SOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Sogou has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sogou to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOGO opened at $3.49 on Monday. Sogou has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

