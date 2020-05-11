Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Sohu.com has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -0.9–0.65 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $313.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages have commented on SOHU. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

