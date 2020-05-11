Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $315.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

