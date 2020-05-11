SolGold (LON:SOLG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Shares of SOLG stock opened at GBX 27.80 ($0.37) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.32. SolGold has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $493.33 million and a PE ratio of -55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

