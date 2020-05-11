Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Quidel earned a news impact score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of QDEL traded up $50.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

