SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. SONO has a total market cap of $3,563.59 and approximately $38.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SONO has traded down 2% against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00810689 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00258453 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00148214 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006086 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.