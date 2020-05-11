SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR stock remained flat at $$18.47 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 55. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNYFY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

