SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the April 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 133,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOHO shares. ValuEngine downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

