South32 (LON:S32) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

S32 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered South32 to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 158 ($2.08).

South32 stock traded up GBX 2.08 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 99.87 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 902,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 190.40 ($2.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

