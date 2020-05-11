Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 4.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. 202,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,758. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

