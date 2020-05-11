SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 471.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.79. 3,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

