SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 318,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 126,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. 2,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,019. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

