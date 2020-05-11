SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499,917 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after buying an additional 325,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after buying an additional 192,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.