SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,578,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.