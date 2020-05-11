SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after buying an additional 10,326,419 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 713,068 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 2,107,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

