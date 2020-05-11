SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after buying an additional 569,823 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after buying an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 350,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,578. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

