SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,130,000 after acquiring an additional 97,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 672,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

