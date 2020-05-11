Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $10,050.34 and approximately $6,639.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00481845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003089 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum's official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum's official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

