Spendcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $66,477.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02184873 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00174444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,405 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

