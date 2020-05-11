Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.69% from the company’s previous close.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.03. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.83% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

