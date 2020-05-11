Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.33.

TSE TOY opened at C$19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.23.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

