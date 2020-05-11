Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 160.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spire from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of SR opened at $73.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

