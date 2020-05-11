Sprout Social Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sprout Social in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $22.19 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,413,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $13,694,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

